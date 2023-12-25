After Class with Cadence

Running for non-runners
the mental spiral (and recovery) of an inner outcast turned trail runner
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
Nourish Yourself with food and recipe writer Christina Chaey
Today I finally get a chance to talk to food and recipe writer (and former senior editor at Bon Appetit!) Christina Chaey!
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
 and 
Christina Chaey
54:38
Literally everyone else lives on carbs
The US's fear of bread is embarrassing.
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
Is it anti-feminist to want to lose weight?
I think part of our wish for less flesh is really a wish to be less burdened by the vulnerability of being VISIBLE, or to be relieved of the burdened of…
Cadence Dubus (she/her)

November 2023

October 2023

Eat all the cookies
I feel grief that so many of us hate the body that miraculous cellular dances came together to create. I feel grief that we waste years of our lives…
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
Consistently irregular
secrets of a fitfluencer?
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
2

September 2023

A Q&A with Cadence and food writer Christina Chaey
In this episode Christina questions me about the Nourish Yourself program and why I wanted to collaborate with her! Originally intended as a…
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
40:28
After Class intro
After Class with Cadence: navigating the world in a physical body. Rooted in feminism and anti-white supremacist, patriarchal beauty, health and…
Cadence Dubus (she/her)

August 2023

Part 2. Pathways for Change and Embodiment with Moriah Simmons
Part 2 of my conversation with Moriah Simmons, Intuitive Mentor. If you haven't listened to Part 1 yet, please go back and hear about neuroplasticity…
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
1:02:12

July 2023

Part 1. Pathways for Change and Embodiment with Moriah Simmons
On this week's episode I talk with my friend and colleague Moriah Simmons. Moriah is an amazing, healer, profound listener and an incredible resource…
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
55:43
