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The Actual Colonization of our Bodies with Conor Heffernan
how we got to what we call 'fitness'
Jun 18
•
Cadence Dubus
1
1
1:25:49
May 2026
Enemy Feminisms w/ author Sophie Lewis
Welcome to the latest episode of Busy Body, if you are not already, please take a moment to become a paid subscriber.
May 19
•
Cadence Dubus
1
1:33:38
April 2026
The Art of Grief with Author, Susanna Crossman
Welcome to the latest episode of Busy Body, if you are not already, please take a moment to become a paid subscriber.
Apr 23
•
Cadence Dubus
1
1:31:48
Gently Strongly Suggested Nutrition, with Intuitive Eating Coach Dr. Jenn Huber RD
You can now view the video version of Busy Body on Patreon!
Apr 1
•
Cadence Dubus
2
56:45
March 2026
Accessible Alchemy with Professional Witch, Sarah Potter
You can now view the video version of Busy Body on Patreon!
Mar 11
•
Cadence Dubus
2
1:00:06
February 2026
Honoring your ABC's with professional runner, author, Lauren Fleshman
Busy Body is now on Patreon! If you’ve been a long time listener, please consider supporting the pod! Your support will help me be able to put more…
Feb 25
•
Cadence Dubus
1:10:26
Busy Body is on Patreon
my essays will still be here on substack
Feb 3
•
Cadence Dubus
4
1
59:26
January 2026
Our Bodies Our Blood Spatter
how do we live as the innocent die
Jan 9
•
Cadence Dubus
18
7
3
December 2025
Why is running, a literally free exercise, so elitist?
Conversations on engaging in the most human activity of all
Dec 30, 2025
•
Cadence Dubus
4
1
November 2025
Joy as integral to resistance and revolution
Busy Body Podcast with guest author, speaker, educator Chrissy King
Nov 20, 2025
•
Cadence Dubus
3
1
1:09:07
October 2025
The Subtle Signs of Physical Over-Extension
with Allison Yamamoto, former NCAA cheerleader, sports nutritionist and founder of the Koa Foundation
Oct 24, 2025
•
Cadence Dubus
1
1:24:03
September 2025
Patience Becomes Trust
how consistent running re-writes our stories with Brooklyn Strength's in-house run coach, Rachel Spurrier, co-host of our Virtual Run Club
Sep 17, 2025
•
Cadence Dubus
1
1:02:23
© 2026 Cadence Dubus
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