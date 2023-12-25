After Class with Cadence
Running for non-runners
the mental spiral (and recovery) of an inner outcast turned trail runner
2 hrs ago
•
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
Nourish Yourself with food and recipe writer Christina Chaey
Today I finally get a chance to talk to food and recipe writer (and former senior editor at Bon Appetit!) Christina Chaey!
Dec 20
•
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
and
Christina Chaey
54:38
3
Literally everyone else lives on carbs
The US's fear of bread is embarrassing.
Dec 18
•
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
3
Is it anti-feminist to want to lose weight?
I think part of our wish for less flesh is really a wish to be less burdened by the vulnerability of being VISIBLE, or to be relieved of the burdened of…
Dec 12
•
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
9
November 2023
a little about me.
a somewhat formal introduction My own teaching sharpened as my clients became clear. I wasn’t just teaching Pilates anymore, and I wasn’t just a Pilates…
Nov 21
•
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
7
7 decades of self denial
Patriarchy, like all oppressive systems, is insidious.It gets inside us.We end up doing the work of oppression to ourselves and others without the…
Nov 6
•
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
2
October 2023
Eat all the cookies
I feel grief that so many of us hate the body that miraculous cellular dances came together to create. I feel grief that we waste years of our lives…
Oct 30
•
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
6
Consistently irregular
secrets of a fitfluencer?
Oct 24
•
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
9
September 2023
A Q&A with Cadence and food writer Christina Chaey
In this episode Christina questions me about the Nourish Yourself program and why I wanted to collaborate with her! Originally intended as a…
Sep 9
•
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
40:28
After Class intro
After Class with Cadence: navigating the world in a physical body. Rooted in feminism and anti-white supremacist, patriarchal beauty, health and…
Sep 1
•
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
August 2023
Part 2. Pathways for Change and Embodiment with Moriah Simmons
Part 2 of my conversation with Moriah Simmons, Intuitive Mentor. If you haven't listened to Part 1 yet, please go back and hear about neuroplasticity…
Aug 5
•
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
1:02:12
July 2023
Part 1. Pathways for Change and Embodiment with Moriah Simmons
On this week's episode I talk with my friend and colleague Moriah Simmons. Moriah is an amazing, healer, profound listener and an incredible resource…
Jul 29
•
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
55:43
