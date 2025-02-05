This episode is a LONG one because I've been wanting to have a Doctor on for awhile! I had a BUNCH of questions and Mara did not disappoint.

Dr. Gordon is a size inclusive Doctor who in her own words 'does not yell at her patients for being Fat.'

We discuss if there is really any time when its necessary to get weighed, answer my questions about GLP agonists like Ozempic and patient care, and discuss how challenging it is for patients to feel empowered to speak up and create relationships of trust with their Doctors.

Also, hear Cadence walk the fine line of mistrust in western medicine without running out to steam her Yoni - challenging! Very much looking forward to having Dr. Gordon back.

You can find Dr. Gordon at IG or her Substack and her website



Busy Body Podcast is part of my overall substack After Class

Busy Body Podcast is produced by Brad Parsons at Train Sound Studio

Music is written by Robert Bryn, performed by the Wild Yaks

Illustrations and design by Jackie Mendez at Aesthetics_Frames and Me!