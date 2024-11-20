Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

MORE PLEASE on memoir, growing up and being young with Author and journalist Emma Specter

Cadence Dubus
Nov 20, 2024
Share
Transcript

Thrilled to open the latest season of Busy Body in conversation with Emma Specter. We discuss her new book, her memoir, More, Please on Food, Fat, Bingeing, Longing and the Lust for 'Enough'.

More, Please, reads like a bright, light, young-ambitious-woman-coming-of-age-in-the-big-city, albeit with a parallel life of addiction and self harm (because isn't that the truth behind those stories anyway??). It is extraordinarily relatable, funny, painful, insightful and ultimately not only hopeful but inspiring.

Personally I think everyone should read first person account of living with ED, whether you think you have one or not, that being said, Eating Disorders are discussed so proceed with caution if that might be upsetting for you. It's hard to be upset around Emma Specter though, her expansive perspective on life is infectious.

Emma Specter is a Vogue Culture Writer
Find Emma's other writing HERE and her IG HERE 

If you like the pod please rate review and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts! Share with a friend! Subscribe to the substack or …

upgrade to paid

Busy Body Podcast is produced by Brad Parsons at Train Sound Studio
Music is written by Robert Bryn, performed by the Wild Yaks
Illustrations and design by Jackie Mendez at Aesthetics_Frames and Me!

Leave a comment

After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus.
Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com!
The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cadence Dubus
Recent Episodes
Done That, Choosing Not To
  Cadence Dubus
Lift. Laugh. (self) Love. With Chef and Author Julia Turshen
  Cadence Dubus
Robe (s) Against the Machine with Activist and Entrepreneur Marina Hayes, Founder of Peridot Robes
  Cadence Dubus
Shrink it and Pink it, understanding sex inequality in Sports and Athletics with Author, Christine Yu
  Cadence Dubus and Christine Yu
Swimsuit subversion with Martha Hudson of Luv Martha
  Cadence Dubus
The Strait Jacket of Fat Phobia with Author Kate Manne
  Cadence Dubus and Kate Manne
Financially Fit with Financial Gym Founder Shannon Mclay Pt 2
  Cadence Dubus