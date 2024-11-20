Thrilled to open the latest season of Busy Body in conversation with Emma Specter. We discuss her new book, her memoir, More, Please on Food, Fat, Bingeing, Longing and the Lust for 'Enough'.

More, Please, reads like a bright, light, young-ambitious-woman-coming-of-age-in-the-big-city, albeit with a parallel life of addiction and self harm (because isn't that the truth behind those stories anyway??). It is extraordinarily relatable, funny, painful, insightful and ultimately not only hopeful but inspiring.



Personally I think everyone should read first person account of living with ED, whether you think you have one or not, that being said, Eating Disorders are discussed so proceed with caution if that might be upsetting for you. It's hard to be upset around Emma Specter though, her expansive perspective on life is infectious.



Emma Specter is a Vogue Culture Writer

Find Emma's other writing HERE and her IG HERE



If you like the pod please rate review and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts! Share with a friend! Subscribe to the substack or …

upgrade to paid

Busy Body Podcast is produced by Brad Parsons at Train Sound Studio

Music is written by Robert Bryn, performed by the Wild Yaks

Illustrations and design by Jackie Mendez at Aesthetics_Frames and Me!

Leave a comment