I read Emmeline Clein's book 'Dead Weight' last fall in a flurry of non-fiction, memoir and journalism I was reading around eating disorder and body image. Dead Weight manages to bridge all three. Our conversation explores the cultural perceptions of anorexia and bulimia, the impact of diagnosis on identity, and the importance of pleasure and vitality in context of our perception of what disordered eating is. Dead Weight is a call for solidarity among those affected by eating disorders, which is all of us, no matter our relationship to food.

Find Emmeline Clein here

and order her book, Dead Weight, here

01:25 Introduction to Emeline Klein and 'Dead Weight'

02:52 Reframing Eating Disorders: Societal vs. Individual Pathologies

09:07 The Ghost Choir: Speaking for the Unheard

24:33 The Binary of Anorexia and Bulimia

35:18 The Impact of Labels and Diagnoses

40:30 Understanding Eating Disorders as Coping Mechanisms

45:18 The Role of Medical Professionals in Eating Disorder Awareness

49:01 The Impact of Societal Norms on Women's Eating Habits

53:49 The Dangers of Diet Culture and Weight Loss Drugs

01:00:21 Rethinking Eating Disorder Treatment Approaches

01:06:39 The Importance of Open Conversations about Eating Disorders