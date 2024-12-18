Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

What if anyone can be a Runner

Busy Body Podcast with VIRTUAL RUN CLUB Coach, Rachel Spurrier
Cadence Dubus
Dec 18, 2024
Share
Transcript

I’m so happy to have our in-house Run Coach, Rachel Spurrier on to talk about, to debunk really, so much of the lore and legend around what it means to be a runner. We answer frequently asked questions about ‘form’ and discuss what an ‘all-levels’ run club really means. Submit questions for our next conversation! I plan to have her back regularly.

Leave a comment

Rachel is our wonderful Running Coach for Virtual Run Club. I do all the injury prevention and we both do the cheerleading for our participants each season. Enrollment is open Dec 30th! We start running Jan 13th.

You can find our co-led coaching program, VIRTUAL RUN CLUB here

or work with Rachel directly here

Find Rachel’s instagram here

Share

Get on the waitlist for NOURISH YOURSELF - my anti Diet coaching program.

Join the Self Paced Series open now!

Drop in to weekly Live Virtual Restorative Classes

Or join the Monthly Fascia Release™ workshop.

Fascia Release™ is a system I developed to help relieve pain, develop mobility and prevent injury in an accessible, low cost way.

or work with me one-to-one Live Virtual for coaching, pain relief or fitness.

If you like the pod please rate review and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts! Share with a friend! Subscribe to the substack or …

upgrade to paid


Busy Body Podcast is produced by Brad Parsons at Train Sound Studio
Music is written by Robert Bryn, performed by the Wild Yaks
Illustrations and design by Jackie Mendez at Aesthetics_Frames and Me!

Discussion about this podcast

After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus.
Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com!
The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cadence Dubus
Recent Episodes
Home is Where We Start
  Cadence Dubus
MORE PLEASE on memoir, growing up and being young with Author and journalist Emma Specter
  Cadence Dubus
Done That, Choosing Not To
  Cadence Dubus
Lift. Laugh. (self) Love. With Chef and Author Julia Turshen
  Cadence Dubus
Robe (s) Against the Machine with Activist and Entrepreneur Marina Hayes, Founder of Peridot Robes
  Cadence Dubus
Shrink it and Pink it, understanding sex inequality in Sports and Athletics with Author, Christine Yu
  Cadence Dubus and Christine Yu
Swimsuit subversion with Martha Hudson of Luv Martha
  Cadence Dubus