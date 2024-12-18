What if anyone can be a Runner

I’m so happy to have our in-house Run Coach, Rachel Spurrier on to talk about, to debunk really, so much of the lore and legend around what it means to be a runner. We answer frequently asked questions about ‘form’ and discuss what an ‘all-levels’ run club really means. Submit questions for our next conversation! I plan to have her back regularly.

Rachel is our wonderful Running Coach for Virtual Run Club. I do all the injury prevention and we both do the cheerleading for our participants each season. Enrollment is open Dec 30th! We start running Jan 13th.

You can find our co-led coaching program, VIRTUAL RUN CLUB here

or work with Rachel directly here

Find Rachel’s instagram here

