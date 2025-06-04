In today's conversation I finally get to talk to my insta-crush Uncle Nat! Uncle Nat is an educator, innovator, and the founder of Uncle Nat’s, a radically inclusive salon located in Brooklyn. Uncle Nat has reshaped the field of body hair removal with the all-gender Brazilian and created a gender-affirming, fat-glorifying, trauma- and disability-aware, deeply POC-informed salon space that provides mutual care on multiple levels. Uncle Nat is a powerful proponent of the importance of vulnerability in client relationships, the role of community in creating safe spaces, and the problem with cancel culture. The need for emotional maturity and open communication in navigating the complexities of running a small business while maintaining a commitment to accessibility and care is a deep topic for us both and I so appreciated this conversation! Also Uncle Nat is hilarious and we share some good laughs. I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did!

During our conversation Uncle Nat mentioned three people who speak about the problems inherent in cancel culture: Africa Brooke , Clementine Morrigan and Adrianne Maree Brown's book We Will Not Cancel Us



Chapters

00:00 Understanding Accessibility in Business Models

02:51 Uncle Nat's: A Revolutionary Salon Experience

06:05 Navigating Gender and Hair Removal

09:10 Safety and Intimacy in Aesthetic Spaces

11:52 Debunking Myths in Hair Removal Practices

15:05 Community and Care in Aesthetic Services

18:13 Transformative Justice and Cancel Culture

20:53 Perfectionism and Accessibility in Services

38:28 Navigating Disability and Professionalism

39:25 The Complexity of Accessibility

40:30 Redefining Care in Business

42:51 Balancing Client Expectations and Business Needs

44:45 The Emotional Landscape of Small Business

46:37 Creating a Supportive Work Environment

48:10 The Impact of Virtual Spaces on Accessibility

49:33 Rethinking Tipping and Service Industry Standards

50:48 Valuing Yourself as a Business Owner

52:21 Diversity and Representation in Service

54:40 Education and Accessibility in Business

57:38 The Importance of Open Communication

01:00:01 Understanding Limitations and Expectations

01:02:42 The Dangers of Cancel Culture

01:05:11 The Need for Accessible Spaces

01:08:55 The Role of Service Providers in Community Care

01:11:16 The Complexity of Identity in Service

01:13:34 Being of Service vs. Being Subservient

01:15:51 Navigating Internal Ethics in Business