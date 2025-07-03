Started at the Top Now We're Here with Model, Author, Actor and Advocate, Sarah Hartshorne

On this episode I got a real STAR! Insert name-in-lights! Sarah shares her journey from a shy kid in a small town to a contestant on America's Next Top Model (whaaat!) which launches her plus-size modeling career AND exposes her to the outrageously disturbing manipulative nature of reality TV. We discuss the impact of objectification on self-perception and the pressure of being a plus-size model despite the seemingly built-in body positive message. Plus lots of juicy - they did whaaat? from her time on ANTM.

Sarah's book, You Wanna Be On Top? a memoir of makeovers, manipulation and not becoming America's Next Top Model is out July 8th!!

Order her book HERE

Find Sarah HERE



I’ve written about the positives of ‘eating a lot’ here Guacamole Fulfillment



And how not all poor mental health is ‘bad’ - enjoy!



Curious about exercise? HATE exercise? Please check out my offerings…



You can still jump into the Summer Series BOGO 50% off is still going on!

Grab it and get consistent, safe, fun (!) movement on YOUR schedule all summer long.



I also teach beginner strength and stability via Kettlebells and Pilates as well as several restorative classes and workshops including Anti-Anxiety Cardio and Fascia Release™ all of which are designed to gently shift our bodies into balance without the ableist, fat shaming ‘sweat is fat crying’ mentality that infects so much of mainstream fitness. I also do virtual one-to-one sessions, just me and you moving together, relieving your pain, or talking about your needs and goals.

I hope you can find something here that supports you.

my offerings

02:58 From Small Town to Reality TV

05:59 Understanding Plus-Size Modeling

08:53 The Reality of Modeling and Body Image

12:00 Cultural Differences in Body Perception

15:10 Navigating Attention and Performance

17:56 The Transformation Through Comedy

21:00 The Surreal Experience of Reality TV

24:11 Manipulation in Reality TV

27:01 The Psychological Tactics of Competition

29:45 The Aftermath of Reality TV

32:56 The Journey Beyond the Show

39:09 The Early Days of Plus Size Modeling

42:00 Objectification and Body Image

46:00 The Struggle for Self-Identity

51:02 The Impact of Objectification on Self-Perception

55:47 Navigating Body Positivity and Self-Acceptance

01:01:02 The Journey Towards Body Neutrality

01:10:04 Reflections on Diet Culture and Self-Worth