Started at the Top Now We're Here with Model, Author, Actor and Advocate, Sarah Hartshorne

On this episode I got a real STAR! Insert name-in-lights! Sarah shares her journey from a shy kid in a small town to a contestant on America's Next Top Model (whaaat!) which launches her plus-size modeling career AND exposes her to the outrageously disturbing manipulative nature of reality TV. We discuss the impact of objectification on self-perception and the pressure of being a plus-size model despite the seemingly built-in body positive message. Plus lots of juicy - they did whaaat? from her time on ANTM.
Sarah's book, You Wanna Be On Top? a memoir of makeovers, manipulation and not becoming America's Next Top Model is out July 8th!!
