Mad Haters; Adventures in Wellness-Land with writer, author Cecile Simmons

I was first introduced to Cecile Simmons from her essay on being an expert on wellness misinformation and yet falling down a rabbit hole of social media fueled wellness trends even as she knew she was being duped. After that I was hooked (relatable!). We talk about the upsetting relationship between wellness, misinformation/disinformation and politics. In a world filled with conflicting information and the political agendas that shape wellness, the need for a balanced approach to health that prioritizes genuine well-being over societal pressures is even more needed.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Wellness and Misinformation
02:50 The Intersection of Wellness and Political Ideologies
05:44 Understanding Misinformation vs. Disinformation
08:45 The Impact of Social Media on Wellness Trends
11:55 The Dangers of Tracking and Optimization
14:54 The Role of Community in Wellness
17:46 Monetization in the Wellness Industry
20:40 The Crisis of Dietary Confusion
23:35 The Influence of the Pandemic on Health Trends
26:41 The Rise of Extreme Diets
29:38 The Political Nature of Dietary Choices
32:45 The Backlash Against Contraceptive Pills
35:37 The Need for Equitable Health Solutions
37:56 The Impact of Hormonal Birth Control on Women's Health
40:48 Navigating Misinformation in Health and Wellness
42:36 Cultural Perspectives on Food and Health
46:01 The Influence of Misinformation on Dietary Choices
50:37 The Role of Community in Wellness
56:52 Men's Health and the Manosphere
01:06:11 Political Agendas in Wellness Trends
