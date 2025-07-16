Mad Haters; Adventures in Wellness-Land with writer, author Cecile Simmons

I was first introduced to Cecile Simmons from her essay on being an expert on wellness misinformation and yet falling down a rabbit hole of social media fueled wellness trends even as she knew she was being duped. After that I was hooked (relatable!). We talk about the upsetting relationship between wellness, misinformation/disinformation and politics. In a world filled with conflicting information and the political agendas that shape wellness, the need for a balanced approach to health that prioritizes genuine well-being over societal pressures is even more needed.

Cecile's book Ctrl Delete Hate is out now

Find Cecile Simmons work HERE and HERE



I’ve written about ‘eating a lot’ here Guacamole Fulfillment



And how not all poor mental health is ‘bad’ - enjoy!



Curious about exercise? HATE exercise? Please check out my offerings…



You can still jump into the Summer Series ! Grab it now and get consistent, safe, fun (!) movement on YOUR schedule all summer long.



I also teach beginner strength and stability via Kettlebells and Pilates as well as several restorative classes and workshops including Anti-Anxiety Cardio and Fascia Release™ all of which are designed to gently shift our bodies into balance without the ableist, fat shaming ‘sweat is fat crying’ mentality that infects so much of mainstream fitness. I also do virtual one-to-one sessions, just me and you moving together, relieving your pain, or talking about your needs and goals.



I hope you can find something here that supports you.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Wellness and Misinformation

02:50 The Intersection of Wellness and Political Ideologies

05:44 Understanding Misinformation vs. Disinformation

08:45 The Impact of Social Media on Wellness Trends

11:55 The Dangers of Tracking and Optimization

14:54 The Role of Community in Wellness

17:46 Monetization in the Wellness Industry

20:40 The Crisis of Dietary Confusion

23:35 The Influence of the Pandemic on Health Trends

26:41 The Rise of Extreme Diets

29:38 The Political Nature of Dietary Choices

32:45 The Backlash Against Contraceptive Pills

35:37 The Need for Equitable Health Solutions

37:56 The Impact of Hormonal Birth Control on Women's Health

40:48 Navigating Misinformation in Health and Wellness

42:36 Cultural Perspectives on Food and Health

46:01 The Influence of Misinformation on Dietary Choices

50:37 The Role of Community in Wellness

56:52 Men's Health and the Manosphere

01:06:11 Political Agendas in Wellness Trends



