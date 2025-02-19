Nourish Yourself Pt. 2

Christina is the special guest chef and recipe provider in our Nourish Yourself coaching program that runs only once a year. Enrollment opens MONDAY February 24th! FULL INFO HERE

We recently put out an AMA on Instagram asking what questions and anxieties are particularly present for you when it comes to prepping, shopping, cooking and eating food!

We got so many wonderful comments, from the hurdle of time + money to ‘eat healthy’ to the perfectionism-stagnation that is fear of food waste and undoing all our 'healthy’ strides with the next unhealthy work-lunch order-in. Today, we discuss your questions and provide some answers.

Share

These are the questions and themes addressed in Nourish Yourself, our seven-week anti-diet coaching program that aims to equip you with the information you need to empower yourself around food and gain the confidence to make choices that work for YOUR life and YOUR body.

Our winter 2025 course starts March 10th and enrollment opens next week! You can sign up for the waitlist here to be notified.

During Nourish Yourself you get 7 Weeks of gentle focus, redefining the patterns and thought processes holding us back from ease and joy around food, cooking and even grocery shopping! The course also features Live Virtual one-to-one sessions with Cadence and a LIVE VIRTUAL GROUP COOKING CLASS with Christina Chaey to ground us in our own personal skills and goals.

Let go of anxiety and overwhelm around food and 'diet'. Get the information and tools you need to find what works for you, your life and your body. FULL INFO HERE.

In this episode Christina mentions a very simple delicious salad.

Check out these winter salad recipes that do not rely on 26 different vegetables: here

upgrade to paid

I’ve also written about food and nourishment in these posts:

Literally Everyone Else Lives on Carbs

Guacamole Fulfillment

and 7 Decades of Self Denial

Curious about working with me? Please check out my other offerings…

Virtual Run Club enrollment opens March 3rd!

Each series we start with a group coach call. 9 out of 10 participants begin by saying how much they hate running or are terrified to start. It’s a truly beginner friendly program. Many VRC alums have gone on to create non-obsessive, joyful running practices, and even inspired our next level up Virtual Marathon Training Club.

I also teach beginner strength and stability via Kettlebells and Pilates as well as several restorative classes and workshops including Anti-Anxiety Cardio and Fascia Release™ .

All my programs are designed to gently shift our bodies into balance without the shame or ‘sweat is fat crying’ mentality that infects so much of mainstream fitness. I hope you can find something here that supports you.

You can also find plenty of free support on my IG HERE

Busy Body Podcast is produced by Brad Parsons at Train Sound Studio

Music is written by Robert Bryn, performed by the Wild Yaks

Illustrations and design by Jackie Mendez at Aesthetics_Frames and Me!