Home is Where We Start

I’m so happy to share this conversation that is a bit more personal as Susanna and I discuss her memoir and the intersection of our childhood experiences. Susanna grew up in a Utopian experiment in the UK. I grew up with a bunch of artists experiencing near constant accident, divorce, and trauma. Neither of us had adults around who guided or protected us very much in our childhoods. Susanna has written an incredible book, articulating with an eye that goes back and forth in time, what that felt like as a child and teen and now, as an adult engaged and empowered in her own life, what our childhood means to us as adults.

I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did.

You can find Susanna’s work and contact HERE and her Instagram HERE

Busy Body Podcast is produced by Brad Parsons at Train Sound Studio

Music is written by Robert Bryn, performed by the Wild Yaks

Illustrations and design by Jackie Mendez at Aesthetics_Frames and Me!

