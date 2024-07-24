Playback speed
Lift. Laugh. (self) Love. With Chef and Author Julia Turshen

On this episode Julia and I discuss her new found love of strength training and competing.
Cadence Dubus
Jul 24, 2024
Transcript

Welcome to this week’s Busy Body Podcast episode!

Today I'm speaking with Chef and Author Julia Turshen

On this episode Julia and I discuss her new found love of strength training and competing. She wrote about in depth about it in her beautiful essay, curated and edited by Roxanne Gay and Everand Originals, entitled Built For This: The Quiet Strength of Powerlifting. You can read it HERE.

We had such a lovely, insightful conversation about what 'fitness' means, listening to our bodies, and the connection through movement that is possible for us all.

You can find Julia Turshen on instagram HERE

And definitely check out her newbie-cook accessible virtual classes HERE

Her latest cookbook, What Goes With What is available at that link for pre-order and HERE

After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus.
Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com!
The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.
