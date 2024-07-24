Welcome to this week’s Busy Body Podcast episode!

Today I'm speaking with Chef and Author Julia Turshen

On this episode Julia and I discuss her new found love of strength training and competing. She wrote about in depth about it in her beautiful essay, curated and edited by Roxanne Gay and Everand Originals, entitled Built For This: The Quiet Strength of Powerlifting. You can read it HERE.

We had such a lovely, insightful conversation about what 'fitness' means, listening to our bodies, and the connection through movement that is possible for us all.

You can find Julia Turshen on instagram HERE

And definitely check out her newbie-cook accessible virtual classes HERE



Her latest cookbook, What Goes With What is available at that link for pre-order and HERE

If you liked todays episode please like, share, rate and review!

Share

Leave a comment

I’m teaching live virtual 30 minute classes (plus recordings) all summer long - come hang out with me!

You can also still hop into my Self Paced Summer Series which includes TWO live virtual 30 minute consult sessions with me.

Or join my monthly live virtual Fascia Release™ Workshop (plus recording!) for chronic pain and tension relief!

Busy Body is produced by Train Sound Studio

Music written by Robert Bryn, performed by Wild Yaks