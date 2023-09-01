Welcome to AfterClass

I am Cadence, a movement educator, writer, and host of Busy Body, a podcast about how to live in our bodies under, outside, and within, the systems that seek to oppress and disembody us.

I am also the founder of Brooklyn Strength, a 15+ year virtual fitness and wellness studio centered on feminism and all-body access. I work with bodies that have often been excluded from mainstream fitness spaces, from transmasculine clients to women in their 70s and 80s, to those who think of themselves as someone who ‘could never work-out’, with nuance, respect, and care. I am also the creator of Fascia Release™, a somatic technique designed to give you agency within rehabilitation, injury prevention, chronic pain and tension.

Drawing from extensive study in anatomy, fascia, biomechanics, and nervous system health, as well as training in Pilates, kettlebell instruction, Structural Integration, pre- and post-natal movement, and the Alexander Technique, I offer an approach that is both deeply informed and highly personalized.

AfterClass is where I write beyond the hour long session or the 90 second IG reel and explore more deeply the ways wellness and mainstream culture can disconnect us from the very bodies it claims to support. Some pieces are practical, some theoretical, some personal, but all begin with the body, our body and how we can connect to it.

You also get audio only episodes of Busy Body, my podcast - subscribe on Patreon for bonus episodes, video versions and more.

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