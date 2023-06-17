Who is Wellness For with Fariha Roisin

On this episode I'm joined by author Fariha Roisin to discuss her book Who Is Wellness For.

I could talk to Fariha for hours! She is an insightful, sensitive writer and speaker. Her book bridges memoir and journalism to bring light to the many ways that the wellness industry and the pursuit of healing can harm those already affected by white supremacy and colonialism's violent legacy. We had a fascinating conversation discussing the role of imagination in healing, the political importance of self care and the heartbreakingly much too common wound of incest. Find her book HERE and Fariha's work and social media HERE and HERE. You can find resources for The De-Growth Movement HERE and HERE.

