After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Who is Wellness For with Fariha Roisin
0:00
-1:14:02
Who is Wellness For with Fariha Roisin
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
Jun 17, 2023
On this episode I'm joined by author Fariha Roisin to discuss her book Who Is Wellness For. 

I could talk to Fariha for hours! She is an insightful, sensitive writer and speaker. Her book bridges memoir and journalism to bring light to the many ways that the wellness industry and the pursuit of healing can harm those already affected by white supremacy and colonialism's violent legacy. We had a fascinating conversation discussing the role of imagination in healing, the political importance of self care and the heartbreakingly much too common wound of incest. Find her book HERE and Fariha's work and social media HERE and HERE. You can find resources for The De-Growth Movement HERE and HERE.

pre-order link for her new book.  

After Class with Cadence

Busy Body

Busy Body

Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus. Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com! The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.

Cadence Dubus (she/her)

