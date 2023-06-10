viBe Theater: a legacy of voice

On today's episode I'm joined by Michelan LeMonier the co-executive director of viBe Theater Experience in Brooklyn NY. We discuss the power of art, story and empowerment and learn about the incredible breadth of dynamic programming that viBe Theater Experience is able to provide - even during the pandemic to young women, and nonbinary youth of color. Today's discussion touched on everything from where and how healing happens, destigmatizing mental health in the Black community, to the power of creating and sustaining a BIPOC female led community organization.

viBe Theater Experience produces original theater, music, and media written and performed by young women and nonbinary youth of color ages 13-26. As of 2020 viBe Theater Experience is nation-wide with programming that is both in-person and virtual.

This episode was originally recorded as a conversation with both co executive directors of viBe Theater Experience; Beryl Ford and Michelan LeMonier. Due to my own inexperience as an interviewer I felt that that original conversation did not fully highlight viBe Theater Experience and the experience of its participants. Fortunately I was able to interview Miss LeMonier a second time, as she is not only the co-executive director but a former viBe Theater Experience participant. That conversation is the one you'll hear.

Any inconsistencies and the absence of Beryl Ford are due to the constraints of having one episode for each interview and my own learning curve. They are in no way a reduction or minimization of Beryl Ford, her importance to viBe Theater Experience and her work. I am grateful she was able to take the time to join us for that first interview and regretful that due to my own mistakes, it was not possible to share.

I had a wonderful time talking with Miss LeMonier again. I hope it is the first of many connections.

