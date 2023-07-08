On this episode I'm joined by Jennifer Sokolov, a multi-faceted movement practitioner and colleague of mine, from my very earliest days of teaching! We have a wonderful conversation about movement and aging, teaching and client care. I will definitely have her back to go into depth about menopause as she scattered gold for us on that topic throughout our conversation. Please enjoy - share and subscribe!
resources:
Tenth House website
Tenth House instagram
Subscribe to her newsletter
Illustration by Jackey Mendez @aesthetics__frames
Production by Brad Parson of Train Sound Studio
Teaching and Practicing the Intuitive Body