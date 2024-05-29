After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Swimsuit subversion with Martha Hudson of Luv Martha
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
May 29, 2024
On the newest episode of BUSY BODY, I interview Martha Hudson of Luv Martha Swim. She creates size + gender inclusive custom bikinis and swimwear. A perfectly disruptive combination of female owned small business, activism (visibility!) and slow fashion.

I love everything in this episode! (also I have an overflowing bathing suit collection and swim year round so this topic is especially my jam) - from sustainable fashion, to what 'flattering' means (another favorite topic of mine) Martha's light and energy comes through the mic!

Martha is on a creative mission to help people express their innate beauty and power through self expression ALL while running her own small business (which includes doing all the sewing). She is a force for good!

I hope you enjoy this episode as much as I did.

Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus.
Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com!
The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.
