Swimsuit subversion with Martha Hudson of Luv Martha

On the newest episode of BUSY BODY, I interview Martha Hudson of Luv Martha Swim. She creates size + gender inclusive custom bikinis and swimwear. A perfectly disruptive combination of female owned small business, activism (visibility!) and slow fashion.

I love everything in this episode! (also I have an overflowing bathing suit collection and swim year round so this topic is especially my jam) - from sustainable fashion, to what 'flattering' means (another favorite topic of mine) Martha's light and energy comes through the mic!

Martha is on a creative mission to help people express their innate beauty and power through self expression ALL while running her own small business (which includes doing all the sewing). She is a force for good!

I hope you enjoy this episode as much as I did.

