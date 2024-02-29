After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
How we dress and who we dress for with 'Stylist for Regular People' Sophie Strauss Pt 2
How we dress and who we dress for with 'Stylist for Regular People' Sophie Strauss Pt 2

Busy Body Podcast x Sophie Strauss, Stylist for Regular People™
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
Feb 29, 2024
Transcript

No transcript...

Welcome to this week’s Busy Body Podcast episode!

This is part 2 of my conversation with Sophie Strauss, Stylist for Regular People™

On this episode Sophie and I go deep talking about fitness clothes! We have as many opinions about this niche of the fashion world as I have lycra pants - which is to say A LOT.

You can find Sophie on instagram

and her services both virtual and in-person

Busy Body is produced by train sounds studio

Illustration by aesthetics_frames

Music written by Robert Bryn, performed by Wild Yaks

For more follow me at BrooklynStrength

After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus. Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com! The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.
Appears in episode
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
