Shrink it and Pink it, understanding sex inequality in Sports and Athletics with Author, Christine Yu

On this episode of Busy Body Podcast I'm speaking with author and journalist Christine Yu about her new book Up To Speed, The Groundbreaking Science of Women Athletes.
Up To Speed is a must read for anyone who has ever engaged with sports and fitness whether recreationally or at a professional or collegiate level. There are so many mind blowing moments including the realization that cycling could actually be comfortable if anyone created bicycle seats for female anatomy (!)
here's the article Christine mentions about bike saddles
https://www.bicycling.com/health-nutrition/a60412469/cycling-saddle-pain-women-surgery/
The bike saddles designed for female bodies! Specialized
This episode was produced by Train Sound Studios
Music, The Wise One, written by Robert Bryn, performed by the Wild Yaks
