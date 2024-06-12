After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Shrink it and Pink it, understanding sex inequality in Sports and Athletics with Author, Christine Yu
Shrink it and Pink it, understanding sex inequality in Sports and Athletics with Author, Christine Yu

Cadence Dubus (she/her)
and
Christine Yu
Jun 12, 2024
Transcript

On this episode of Busy Body Podcast I'm speaking with author and journalist Christine Yu about her new book Up To Speed, The Groundbreaking Science of Women Athletes.

Up To Speed is a must read for anyone who has ever engaged with sports and fitness whether recreationally or at a professional or collegiate level. There are so many mind blowing moments including the realization that cycling could actually be comfortable if anyone created bicycle seats for female anatomy (!)

0 Comments
After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus.
Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com!
The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.
