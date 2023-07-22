Self Care & Self Medicating with Francesca Paparone LCSW

On this episode I'm joined by former long-time client (you might remember her from the early years of IG where she featured prominently on my grid!) and original co-host (season1!)

Francesca Paparone LCSW, now a professional in her field. Francesca is back to discuss mental health, addiction, the life saving value of Narcan and how prescription medicine can be both a support and a slippery slope. Tune in for my mini rant about caffeine and sidebar on how our lungs actually function (which is why it's helpful not to mess with our brain impulses too much)! It's a great conversation and we promise to have Francesca back for lighter topics too.

Resources mentioned:

Narcan Training Video

How to get Narcan over the Counter in your state (in the USA)

How we All Got Hooked on Caffeine

Michael Pollan on Caffeine

If you would like to contact Francesca to seek counseling you can reach her here: FrancescaPaparonelmsw@gmail.com

Or reach out to the practice where she works here: https://www.forwardtherapygroup.com/

