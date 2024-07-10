On the newest episode of BUSY BODY, I interview Marina Hayes, founder of Peridot Robes who's company tagline is PROUD FAT SUPREMACISTS! 💘. Peridot Robes is a Fat-Femme Owned and Operated company right down to the seamstresses and is made in LA from remnant fabric.



On this episode we hear about the origins of a company created originally to provide the fat community with well fitting and sexy bathrobes ( the brand now includes dresses, caftans ,crop tops and a super cool shoulder bag made especially for large bodies people!) We discuss the power of creating a size exclusive (14-40 ) brand and the misconceptions and mistakes made in so much of plus size clothing production.

I can't wait to have Marina back to talk more about her activism.

I hope you enjoy this episode as much as I did.



