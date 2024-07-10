Playback speed
Robe (s) Against the Machine with Activist and Entrepreneur Marina Hayes, Founder of Peridot Robes

On the newest episode of BUSY BODY, I interview Marina Hayes, founder of Peridot Robes who's company tagline is PROUD FAT SUPREMACISTS! 💘.
Cadence Dubus
Jul 10, 2024
On the newest episode of BUSY BODY, I interview Marina Hayes, founder of Peridot Robes who's company tagline is PROUD FAT SUPREMACISTS! 💘. Peridot Robes is a Fat-Femme Owned and Operated company right down to the seamstresses and is made in LA from remnant fabric. 

On this episode we hear about the origins of a company created originally to provide the fat community with well fitting and sexy bathrobes ( the brand now includes dresses, caftans ,crop tops and a super cool shoulder bag made especially for large bodies people!) We discuss the power of creating a size exclusive (14-40 ) brand and the misconceptions and mistakes made in so much of plus size clothing production.

I can't wait to have Marina back to talk more about her activism.

I hope you enjoy this episode as much as I did.

Please order your robe from Peridot Robes HERE
Find her on IG HERE

After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus.
Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com!
The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.
