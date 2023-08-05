Part 2 of my conversation with Moriah Simmons, Intuitive Mentor. If you haven't listened to Part 1 yet, please go back and hear about neuroplasticity and our innate ability to heal our brains and minds. On this episode Moriah shares three different guided meditations, 2 are very very short! Allowing us all to experience peace in real time.
You can be in touch with Moriah Simmons at her website https://moriahsimmons.com/about
On instagram https://www.instagram.com/moriahsimmons/
Resources mentioned:
Center For Integrative Hypnosis
Part 2. Pathways for Change and Embodiment with Moriah Simmons