Part 2. Pathways for Change and Embodiment with Moriah Simmons

Part 2 of my conversation with Moriah Simmons, Intuitive Mentor. If you haven't listened to Part 1 yet, please go back and hear about neuroplasticity and our innate ability to heal our brains and minds. On this episode Moriah shares three different guided meditations, 2 are very very short! Allowing us all to experience peace in real time.

You can be in touch with Moriah Simmons at her website https://moriahsimmons.com/about

On instagram https://www.instagram.com/moriahsimmons/

Resources mentioned:

Non Violent Communication

Melissa Tiers

Center For Integrative Hypnosis

