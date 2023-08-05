After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Part 2. Pathways for Change and Embodiment with Moriah Simmons
Part 2. Pathways for Change and Embodiment with Moriah Simmons
Part 2 of my conversation with Moriah Simmons, Intuitive Mentor. If you haven't listened to Part 1 yet, please go back and hear about neuroplasticity and our innate ability to heal our brains and minds. On this episode Moriah shares three different guided meditations, 2 are very very short! Allowing us all to experience peace in real time.

You can be in touch with Moriah Simmons at her website https://moriahsimmons.com/about

On instagram https://www.instagram.com/moriahsimmons/

Resources mentioned:

Non Violent Communication 

Melissa Tiers

Center For Integrative Hypnosis

Illustrations by Jackey Mendez

Production by Train Sounds Studio

Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus. Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com! The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.

