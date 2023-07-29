Part 1. Pathways for Change and Embodiment with Moriah Simmons

On this week's episode I talk with my friend and colleague Moriah Simmons. Moriah is an amazing, healer, profound listener and an incredible resource for what I will call psycho-energetic health. We discuss the science behind energetic healing. How it IS actually easy to change our brain and therefore our anxiety/depression patterns and the many ways we can deeply heal. This is Part 1 of 2 as our conversation concludes next week with a guided meditation and discussion of further resources to give you a way to experience relief in real time.

You can be in touch with Moriah Simmons at her website https://moriahsimmons.com/about

On instagram https://www.instagram.com/moriahsimmons/

Resources mentioned:

Non Violent Communication

Melissa Tiers

Center For Integrative Hypnosis

Please subscribe, rate and share Busy Body!

Follow Cadence @brooklynstrength for free content and check out Brooklyn Strength for opportunities to work with Cadence directly.



Illustrations by Jackey Mendez



Production by Train Sounds Studio