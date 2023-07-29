On this week's episode I talk with my friend and colleague Moriah Simmons. Moriah is an amazing, healer, profound listener and an incredible resource for what I will call psycho-energetic health. We discuss the science behind energetic healing. How it IS actually easy to change our brain and therefore our anxiety/depression patterns and the many ways we can deeply heal. This is Part 1 of 2 as our conversation concludes next week with a guided meditation and discussion of further resources to give you a way to experience relief in real time.
You can be in touch with Moriah Simmons at her website https://moriahsimmons.com/about
On instagram https://www.instagram.com/moriahsimmons/
Resources mentioned:
Center For Integrative Hypnosis
Please subscribe, rate and share Busy Body!
Follow Cadence @brooklynstrength for free content and check out Brooklyn Strength for opportunities to work with Cadence directly.
Illustrations by Jackey Mendez
Production by Train Sounds Studio
Part 1. Pathways for Change and Embodiment with Moriah Simmons