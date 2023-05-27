After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Pain and Recovery with NY's top Top Surgeon, Dr. Alexis Hazen
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
May 27, 2023
On this episode I'm joined by NY's top Top Surgeon, Dr. Alexes Hazen. Dr. Hazen and I have collaborated several times on workshop/events for Top Surgery recipients combining my Fascia Release™ recovery work with her expertise and information through the OUT Foundation. You can find pre-recorded versions of a past workshop with Dr. Hazen and I and add'l Top Surgery resources HERE.

Be sure to check out Dr. Hazen's office and offerings here for all your plastic surgery and skin care needs. Follow her on instagram here.

Follow Busy Body Podcast on IG @brooklynstrength for free content to help your body feel better and opportunities to work with me directly.

After Class with Cadence

Busy Body

Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus. Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com! The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.

Cadence Dubus (she/her)

