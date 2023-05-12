Our Bodies, Our Climate Apocalypse with somatic researcher and sometimes climate activist Caroline Contillo

This episode I am speaking with Caroline Contillo, a Disaster Equity Researcher who has been exploring somatic healing in the face of our collective impending doom (or atleast future major upheaval). Caroline has a wonderful perspective on how we can engage with the overwhelming prospect of climate change on an individual, physical level while still staying plugged into the collective community that will ultimately sustain us.

She gives us some wonderful practical somatic tools to stay grounded and even have levity in such frightening times. I'm so glad to welcome Caroline to Busy Body and look forward to having her back!

Please follow, share, like, review, all that jazz. It helps spread the word! Fan mail and questions for future shows to info@brooklynstrength.com

Follow Busy Body Podcast on IG @brooklynstrength for free content to help your body feel better and opportunities to work with me directly.

Resources mentioned or related to this episode:

Relational Uprising

The Politics of Trauma

Adrienne Maree Brown

The Body Keeps Score