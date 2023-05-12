After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Our Bodies, Our Climate Apocalypse with somatic researcher and sometimes climate activist Caroline Contillo
Our Bodies, Our Climate Apocalypse with somatic researcher and sometimes climate activist Caroline Contillo
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
May 12, 2023
This episode I am speaking with Caroline Contillo, a Disaster Equity Researcher who has been exploring somatic healing in the face of our collective impending doom (or atleast future major upheaval). Caroline has a wonderful perspective on how we can engage with the overwhelming prospect of climate change on an individual, physical level while still staying plugged into the collective community that will ultimately sustain us. 

She gives us some wonderful practical somatic tools to stay grounded and even have levity in such frightening times. I'm so glad to welcome Caroline to Busy Body and look forward to having her back!

Resources mentioned or related to this episode:

Relational Uprising

The Politics of Trauma

Adrienne Maree Brown 

The Body Keeps Score

After Class with Cadence

Busy Body

Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus. Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com! The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.

Cadence Dubus (she/her)

