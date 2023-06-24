Motherhood & Hunger with Lauren Frankfurt

This episode I'm joined by my long-time client and friend, Lauren Frankfurt. Lauren is a postpartum doula, a novice herbalist and a mother. On this episode we discuss a topic Lauren recently wrote about; motherhood and hunger. We had a rich conversation about true primal hunger, radical body acceptance and the lengths we are willing to go to do right by the wonderful bodies that carry us. Be sure to subscribe to her substack Night Light HERE to receive her lovely and insightful writing.

Further topics mentioned:

Author and Athlete Rich Roll

When Efforts to 'Eat Clean' become an Unhealthy Obsession



