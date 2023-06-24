After Class with Cadence
Motherhood & Hunger with Lauren Frankfurt
Motherhood & Hunger with Lauren Frankfurt
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
Jun 24, 2023
This episode I'm joined by my long-time client and friend, Lauren Frankfurt. Lauren is a postpartum doula, a novice herbalist and a mother. On this episode we discuss a topic Lauren recently wrote about; motherhood and hunger. We had a rich conversation about true primal hunger, radical body acceptance and the lengths we are willing to go to do right by the wonderful bodies that carry us.  Be sure to subscribe to her substack Night Light HERE  to receive her lovely and insightful writing.

Further topics mentioned:

Author and Athlete Rich Roll
When Efforts to 'Eat Clean' become an Unhealthy Obsession


Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus. Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com! The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.

