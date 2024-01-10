After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Menopause with Somatic Healer and Teacher Jennifer Sokolov
Menopause with Somatic Healer and Teacher Jennifer Sokolov
Today we're back in conversation with my colleague and teaching mentor Jennifer Sokolov to talk about MENOPAUSE!
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
Jan 10, 2024
Jennifer gives us new insight and inspiration to view this 'unfixable' transition, not as a problem to be solved but as a 'portal' as she says, to re-commit to our bodies, our minds and the lives we have built or seek to build.
It's a fascinating conversation (and we do discuss some supportive therapeutic options) I'm sure we'll have Jennifer back on this subject again!
Book your own consultation with Jennifer here
Find her on instagram here

To work with Cadence click HERE

Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus. Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com! The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.

Cadence Dubus (she/her)

