How we dress and who we dress for with 'Stylist for Regular People' Sophie Strauss Pt 1
How we dress and who we dress for with 'Stylist for Regular People' Sophie Strauss Pt 1
Today I'm speaking with Sophie Strauss, Stylist for Regular People!
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
Feb 7, 2024
Welcome to this week’s Busy Body Podcast episode!

This week I had the joy of speaking with Sophie Strauss, Stylist for Regular People™

Sophie and I met via Instagram! What a meet-cute! We literally could not stop talking so this is part 1 of a 2 part conversation covering so many intersections in both our work.

From body shame to internalized ideas of what our bodies are supposed to be, including how they are supposed to be viewed, to the mind blowing moment when Sophie defined ‘flattering’, I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as we did.

Stay tuned for part 2 coming out next week as well as future conversation between us both!

You can find Sophie on instagram HERE

and her services both virtual and in-person HERE

Also, I WILL be writing here again 😂 I am currently working on a book proposal (🤪) which is very exciting but also taking a lot of my writing mental space. However I’m working on one right now so hopefully it’ll be done this week. I appreciate your attention, patience and support!

This week I’m teaching a LIVE VIRTUAL Partner’s Fascia Release™ workshop for V-day! Grab your sweetheart ( friends, roommates, lovers and all loves welcome) Recording access is included in sign up! I love this workshop and teach it every year. The hope is that you and your hunny gain easy accessible skills to make regular self care part of your routine - together!

full info Partner's Fascia Release™

Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus. Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com! The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.

