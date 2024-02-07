Welcome to this week’s Busy Body Podcast episode!

This week I had the joy of speaking with Sophie Strauss, Stylist for Regular People™

Sophie and I met via Instagram! What a meet-cute! We literally could not stop talking so this is part 1 of a 2 part conversation covering so many intersections in both our work.

From body shame to internalized ideas of what our bodies are supposed to be, including how they are supposed to be viewed, to the mind blowing moment when Sophie defined ‘flattering’, I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as we did.

Stay tuned for part 2 coming out next week as well as future conversation between us both!

You can find Sophie on instagram HERE

and her services both virtual and in-person HERE

Also, I WILL be writing here again 😂 I am currently working on a book proposal (🤪) which is very exciting but also taking a lot of my writing mental space. However I’m working on one right now so hopefully it’ll be done this week. I appreciate your attention, patience and support!

This week I’m teaching a LIVE VIRTUAL Partner’s Fascia Release™ workshop for V-day! Grab your sweetheart ( friends, roommates, lovers and all loves welcome) Recording access is included in sign up! I love this workshop and teach it every year. The hope is that you and your hunny gain easy accessible skills to make regular self care part of your routine - together!

full info Partner's Fascia Release™

