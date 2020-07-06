It's the season finale, can you believe it? We’re wrapping up with a big talk on what it really means to “work out.” Cadence teaches us how to do a proper plank and, at long last, goes off on the barre fad. Plus jello shots and dog snores. But the big cliffhanger is: Who will sponsor us next season? A sneaker company? A candle company? Caftans? Meat sticks? The monarchy? Stay tuned.
The redhead candle: https://boysmells.com/products/redhead
The iconic ‘Buffy’ musical episode: https://www.theringer.com/2018/8/2/17640348/buffy-the-vampire-slayer-once-more-with-feeling-musical-episode
Meditation expert Moirah Simmons: http://instagram.com/moriahsimmons
The Mrs. Maisel workout scene: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezcVnoH2I-g
How to Work Out