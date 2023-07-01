Herbal Medicine in a Modern Medicine world with Western Herbalist 7Song

My guest this episode is 7Song, a renowned (humbly) western herbalist and teacher. I was his student many years ago when I took the 8 month program at his school, The Northeast School of Botanical Medicine. Today we discussed the importance of herbal medicine in a modern medicine world. We discussed depression and adrenal fatigue as both are in some cases an over, rather than under, stimulation of the nervous system which is a very important distinction if you are going to treat them. And we walked listeners through how to begin engaging with herbal medicine if this episode inspires an interest. I was so pleased to be able to grab 7Song for this conversation. You can reach out to him for care via the Ithaca Free Clinic either in person or virtually. All appointments are free (caveat since it is volunteer run, don't expect a quick and efficient scheduling experience).

Resources:

Follow 7Song on instagram @7songsevensong and Facebook facebook.com/sevensong.sevensong

The Northeast School of Botanical Medicine: 7song.com

Info about herbalist Micheal Moore HERE

Flower Power Herb Shop in NYC: flowerpower.net

Cramp Bark: here*

Jamaican Dogwood: here*

High quality resource for buying bulk herbs and preparations: MountainRoseHerbs.com