Financially Fit with Financial Gym Founder Shannon Mclay Pt 2
Part 2 of my conversation with Shannon McLay, founder and CEO of Financial Gym. A place we might all benefit from getting 'financially fit'.
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
May 02, 2024
Please enjoy part 2 of my conversation with Shannon! I am incredibly grateful for the support I've received from FinGym. So many of us struggle with our relationship to money, just as we do with food or our bodies, and these struggles are connected to each other through access, privilege, education and class. Big thanks to Shannon for breaking the mold and starting a company that seeks to help all of us with our finances.. not just those who already have access to the support money can buy. 

If you would like to get support from Financial Gym you can sign up at

https://financialgym.com/




follow FinGym here: https://www.instagram.com/thefinancialgym/

If you want to work with a Certified Financial Trainer to help navigate your finances, schedule a free warm-up call today! For a discount on your first month feel free to use my name! Cadence Dubus


This is kind of an advertisement episode because it is.. I can't recommend FinGym enough for getting control of and empowered by your finances.

Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I'll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus.
Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com!
The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.
