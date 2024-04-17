Financially Fit with Financial Gym Founder Shannon Mclay

This episode is a little departure from our physical bodies.. I wanted to interview Shannon McLay, founder and CEO of Financial Gym. Financial Gym is a completely unique company that I wish existed when I first opened my business. FinGym aims to help people become 'financially fit' no matter their income or current debt. Personally, I am incredibly grateful for the support I've received from FinGym and because so many of us struggle with our relationship to money, just as we do with food or our bodies ...and these struggles are actually so often inter-connected.. I wanted to have Shannon on to encourage more conversation around this tricky topic.

This is kind of an advertisement episode because it is.. I can't recommend FinGym enough for getting control of and empowered by your finances.