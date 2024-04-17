After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Financially Fit with Financial Gym Founder Shannon Mclay
Financially Fit with Financial Gym Founder Shannon Mclay

This episode is a little departure from our physical bodies.. I wanted to interview Shannon McLay, founder and CEO of Financial Gym.
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
Apr 17, 2024
This episode is a little departure from our physical bodies.. I wanted to interview Shannon McLay, founder and CEO of Financial Gym. Financial Gym is a completely unique company that I wish existed when I first opened my business. FinGym aims to help people become 'financially fit' no matter their income or current debt. Personally, I am incredibly grateful for the support I've received from FinGym and because so many of us struggle with our relationship to money, just as we do with food or our bodies ...and these struggles are actually so often inter-connected.. I wanted to have Shannon on to encourage more conversation around this tricky topic. 
If you would like to get support from Financial Gym you can sign up at https://financialgym.com/


follow FinGym here: https://www.instagram.com/thefinancialgym/

If you want to work with a Certified Financial Trainer to help navigate your finances, schedule a free warm-up call today! For a discount on your first month feel free to use my name! Cadence Dubus


This is kind of an advertisement episode because it is.. I can't recommend FinGym enough for getting control of and empowered by your finances. 

After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus.
Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com!
The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
