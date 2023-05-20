Feminism and Fitness with Author Danielle Friedman

This episode I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome author and journalist Danielle Friedman. Danielle is the author of Let's Get Physical How Women Discovered Exercise and Reshaped the World. In this episode we discuss several themes in the book including the powerful feminist story that each of these women blazed as they created firestorms of fitness, and in some cases empires, where before they hadn't been allowed in the door.

I so enjoyed this conversation. Be sure to check out the newly released paperback version of Let's Get Physical and find Danielle Friedman on IG and her website.

Follow Busy Body Podcast on IG @brooklynstrength for free content to help your body feel better and opportunities to work with me directly.