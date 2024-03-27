After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Creative Fitness with Writer (and my half-brother), Andre Dubus III
0:00
-1:03:36

Creative Fitness with Writer (and my half-brother), Andre Dubus III

Cadence Dubus (she/her)
Mar 27, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Fitness runs in my family, as does insomnia, anxiety and self punishment. I’m thrilled I was finally able to get my exceptionally talented, exceptionally busy half-brother scheduled for an interview. His ongoing relationship with his body and creative output was always part of my experience of what ‘working out’ meant. Instead of mirrored gyms and fancy lycra, fitness in my family was more often, self directed and self expressive… Andre gives us a beautiful, articulate story of his own experience of fitness. Both painful and liberating I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did.

Andre’s latest book Ghost Dogs, is out now! Please check his website for his speaking and reading tour dates and upcoming book releases.

Caveat - Andre is from a different time both in the world of health and fitness and as an older white male who has experienced the worst of patriarchy as well as the privileges it has bestowed on him. There are moments in this interview where our values and opinions do not align for example I don’t think the fact that he and his wife are free of medication in their 60s is due solely to their healthy diet and exercise regime. I think they have access, education, genes and an untold amount of variables that have granted them the ease they are experiencing physically at their age. I also know that Andre would agree had I interrupted him at various moments. It is only due to my growth as an interviewer that I was not able to share that opinion. Please listen with that in mind.

This week also debuts my NEW podcast sound edited from the song Wise One written by Robert Bryn @rob_bryn performed by local NYC band, The Wild Yaks @wild_yaks

Thanks to my producer @trainsoundstudio
Art by myself and @aesthetics__frames

0 Comments
After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus.
Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com!
The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
Recent Episodes
24:48
How we dress and who we dress for with 'Stylist for Regular People' Sophie Strauss Pt 2
1:16:01
How we dress and who we dress for with 'Stylist for Regular People' Sophie Strauss Pt 1
51:35
Teaching through Legacy with Maria Earle
1:18:46
The Shape of our Body is Movement with guest Robbie Cook
1:09:46
Menopause with Somatic Healer and Teacher Jennifer Sokolov
48:38
Authentic Joy with Social Media Influencer Michelle Osbourne Aka Uncomfortable Bliss
1:01:55
All Bodies Are Running Bodies with Virtual Run Club Co-Host Rachel Spurrier
  
Cadence Dubus (she/her)