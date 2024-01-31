Today I'm speaking with my friend, colleague and a beloved teacher of mine Maria Earle! Maria and I met a few years ago in Spain and I have been a regular in her virtual classes for teachers which are a wonderful supportive resource for any Pilates teachers out there!

Maria is an expat living outside Barcelona Spain, she is a studio owner, internationally sought out guest teacher and a offers several advanced courses for teachers and movers both virtually an in-person in Spain.

She is also a student of Kathy Grant, who was a direct student of Mr. Joseph Pilates. Today we talk about Kathy's legacy as the first Black female teacher in the Pilates lineage, and the strong lineage Kathy Grant created of her own.



