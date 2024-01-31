After Class with Cadence
Busy Body
Teaching through Legacy with Maria Earle
0:00
-51:35
Teaching through Legacy with Maria Earle
Today I'm speaking with my friend, colleague and a beloved teacher of mine Maria Earle!
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
Jan 31, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Today I'm speaking with my friend, colleague and a beloved teacher of mine Maria Earle! Maria and I met a few years ago in Spain and I have been a regular in her virtual classes for teachers which are a wonderful supportive resource for any Pilates teachers out there!
Maria is an expat living outside Barcelona Spain, she is a studio owner, internationally sought out guest teacher and a offers several advanced courses for teachers and movers both virtually an in-person in Spain.

She is also a student of Kathy Grant, who was a direct student of Mr. Joseph Pilates. Today we talk about Kathy's legacy as the first Black female teacher in the Pilates lineage, and the strong lineage Kathy Grant created of her own.


You can find Maria here
And you can take classes with her on Pilates Anytime here using her code EARLE
Check out Maria's book club for movers, advanced movers live virtual class series and her graduate program! 

Learn more about Kathy Grant Here

imagery from the episode art is from the Kathy Grant website

0 Comments
After Class with Cadence

Busy Body

Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus. Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com! The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Cadence Dubus (she/her)

Recent Episodes

1:18:46
The Shape of our Body is Movement with guest Robbie Cook
1:09:46
Menopause with Somatic Healer and Teacher Jennifer Sokolov
48:38
Authentic Joy with Social Media Influencer Michelle Osbourne Aka Uncomfortable Bliss
1:01:55
All Bodies Are Running Bodies with Virtual Run Club Co-Host Rachel Spurrier
 • 
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
54:38
Nourish Yourself with food and recipe writer Christina Chaey
 • 
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
 and 
Christina Chaey
40:28
A Q&A with Cadence and food writer Christina Chaey
 • 
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
1:02:12
Part 2. Pathways for Change and Embodiment with Moriah Simmons
 • 
Cadence Dubus (she/her)