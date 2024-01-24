After Class with Cadence
The Shape of our Body is Movement with guest Robbie Cook
This week I'm speaking with my longtime friend and teaching mentor Robbie Cook.
Jan 24, 2024
This week I'm speaking with my longtime friend and teaching mentor Robbie Cook. Robbie is a dancer, Pilates and Yoga Teacher and tenured professor at Hofstra University. We first met in a professional Ballet class in midtown Manhattan many many years ago. Robbie's influence is all throughout my teaching and I'm so happy to share our conversation on movement, aging in a moving body and pushing back on fitness cultures obsession with metrics and measurement.

During our conversation we mentioned the following"

https://www.instagram.com/oldscoolmoves/ Old Cool Moves great IG account
https://www.instagram.com/oldscoolmoves/ Old Cool Moves great IG account
https://bookshop.org/a/55733/9780307888174 link to book Running with the Mind of Meditation

follow Robbie here

Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I'll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus.

