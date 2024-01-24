This week I'm speaking with my longtime friend and teaching mentor Robbie Cook. Robbie is a dancer, Pilates and Yoga Teacher and tenured professor at Hofstra University. We first met in a professional Ballet class in midtown Manhattan many many years ago. Robbie's influence is all throughout my teaching and I'm so happy to share our conversation on movement, aging in a moving body and pushing back on fitness cultures obsession with metrics and measurement.
During our conversation we mentioned the following"
https://www.instagram.com/oldscoolmoves/ Old Cool Moves great IG account
https://bookshop.org/a/55733/9780307888174 link to book Running with the Mind of Meditation
follow Robbie here
