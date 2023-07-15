Being a solo-prenuer in the fitness field with Monice 'Mo' Small

This episode I'm joined by my friend and colleague Mo, founder of Good Form, the first Black female owned strength and fitness studio in Rockaway Queens. Mo and I are about ten years apart

in owning our own fitness businesses and anytime we hang out, we struggle to talk about anything else! Today we discuss resilience, vulnerability and the scrappy skills needed to keep going.

We share stories of crying to our clients during rough times and the way creating your own business challenges and evolves you as a person.

Mo is creating a wonderful community out at the beach!

Follow Mo HERE and HERE

Check out Good Form HERE

Please subscribe, rate and share Busy Body! Follow Cadence

@brooklynstrength

for free content and check out

Brooklyn Strength

for opportunities to work with Cadence directly.

Illustrations by Jackey Mendez

Production by Train Sounds Studio