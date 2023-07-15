After Class with Cadence
Being a solo-prenuer in the fitness field with Monice 'Mo' Small
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
Jul 15, 2023
This episode I'm joined by my friend and colleague Mo, founder of Good Form, the first Black female owned strength and fitness studio in Rockaway Queens. Mo and I are about ten years apart 

in owning our own fitness businesses and anytime we hang out, we struggle to talk about anything else! Today we discuss resilience, vulnerability and the scrappy skills needed to keep going. 

We share stories of crying to our clients during rough times and the way creating your own business challenges and evolves you as a person. 

Mo is creating a wonderful community out at the beach!

Follow Mo HERE and HERE

Check out Good Form HERE

After Class with Cadence

Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus. Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com! The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.

Cadence Dubus (she/her)

