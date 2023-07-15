Being a solo-prenuer in the fitness field with Monice 'Mo' Small

This episode I'm joined by my friend and colleague Mo, founder of Good Form, the first Black female owned strength and fitness studio in Rockaway Queens. Mo and I are about ten years apart
in owning our own fitness businesses and anytime we hang out, we struggle to talk about anything else! Today we discuss resilience, vulnerability and the scrappy skills needed to keep going.
We share stories of crying to our clients during rough times and the way creating your own business challenges and evolves you as a person.
Mo is creating a wonderful community out at the beach!
