Authentic Joy with Social Media Influencer Michelle Osbourne Aka Uncomfortable Bliss
0:00
-48:38
Today I had the joy of speaking with Michelle Osbourne aka Uncomfortable Bliss. Michelle is a social media creator and influencer and brand coach for marginalized communities.
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
Jan 3, 2024
Today I’m speaking with Michelle Osbourne, social media influencer, speaker the person who sent my recent reel into the stratosphere by stiching it!
We go deep discussing Michelle's journey to the authentic life she has created, what Uncomfortable Bliss really means, and the emotional intelligence it takes to stay grounded in joy.
Find Michelle on instagram here and TikTok here.
Reach out to her for brand consultation and speaking engagements at her website here

For more, watch our instagram live conversation here

Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus. Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com! The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.

Cadence Dubus (she/her)

