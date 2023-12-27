All Bodies Are Running Bodies with Virtual Run Club Co-Host Rachel Spurrier

Today we talk about..running, 'slow' runners, staying consistent and the power of looking at your running life through a much wider lens than 'this run today' 'this race today'? Rachel is an accomplished runner, marathon runner and has recently started running ultras (in her 40s)! Rachel is a guide and inspiration to so many run club alums (including me!) If you've enjoyed this episode please check out our VIRTUAL RUN CLUB coaching program HERE



Despite Rachel’s many achievements you’ll find Rachel is approachable, accessible and shows us how to run with busy lives (she’s a working mom) and with an expanded idea of what running and ‘being a runner’ is.

Virtual Run Club is our inclusive running club (all levels and abilities welcome). If you’re looking for support, structure, and help with consistency, this group is for you! Learn to start a run practice or turn your practice into something strong and consistent. Join us for Virtual Run Club this season! Early Bird pricing ends Friday Dec 29th and saves you $100 when you sign up early!

