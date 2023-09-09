A Q&A with Cadence and food writer Christina Chaey

In this episode Christina questions me about the Nourish Yourself program and why I wanted to collaborate with her!

Originally intended as a transcription for her substack we decided to put it out on audio as well.

Forgive the fact that I was having my lunch while we talked!

We are very excited to be co-hosting Nourish Yourself. Christina will be giving us customized pantry prep, recipes and live chat support!

I'll be available for FOUR live virtual one-to-one sessions to help you trouble shoot what's holding you back from balanced eating.

You also get three self paced workshops on Nutrition, Digestion and myth busting weight loss.

Our goal is to give you the knowledge and tools and help you create a consistent way of eating that works for you for LIFE.

Join us this fall - or join the waitlist to be first to know when we open enrollment in January!

Link to the program

https://brooklynstrength.com/nourish-yourself-1



Christina Chaey

https://brooklynstrength.com/rachel-1



and her IG