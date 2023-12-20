After Class with Cadence

After Class with Cadence

Busy Body

Busy Body is about being alive and having a body. Every episode I’ll be discussing life and how it affects our bodies with my guests! Our topics range from climate change to top surgery, from Ozempic to Menopause. Busy Body is hosted by Brooklyn Strength Studio founder Cadence Dubus. Brooklyn Strength is a fully virtual Studio! Take class with Cadence live virtually, connect and continue to engage with your body at Brooklyn Strength.com! The second season of Busy Body was co hosted by Jess Testa, the very first season was co-hosted by Francesca Papparone.
Nourish Yourself with food and recipe writer Christina Chaey
Nourish Yourself with food and recipe writer Christina Chaey
Today I finally get a chance to talk to food and recipe writer (and former senior editor at Bon Appetit!) Christina Chaey!
 • 
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
 and 
Christina Chaey
40:28
A Q&A with Cadence and food writer Christina Chaey
In this episode Christina questions me about the Nourish Yourself program and why I wanted to collaborate with her! Originally intended as a…
 • 
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
1:02:12
Part 2. Pathways for Change and Embodiment with Moriah Simmons
Part 2 of my conversation with Moriah Simmons, Intuitive Mentor. If you haven't listened to Part 1 yet, please go back and hear about neuroplasticity…
 • 
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
55:43
Part 1. Pathways for Change and Embodiment with Moriah Simmons
On this week's episode I talk with my friend and colleague Moriah Simmons. Moriah is an amazing, healer, profound listener and an incredible resource…
 • 
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
50:16
Self Care & Self Medicating with Francesca Paparone LCSW
On this episode I'm joined by former long-time client (you might remember her from the early years of IG where she featured prominently on my grid!) and…
 • 
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
47:52
Being a solo-prenuer in the fitness field with Monice 'Mo' Small
This episode I'm joined by my friend and colleague Mo, founder of Good Form, the first Black female owned strength and fitness studio in Rockaway…
 • 
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
59:23
Teaching and Practicing the Intuitive Body
On this episode I'm joined by Jennifer Sokolov, a multi-faceted movement practitioner and colleague of mine, from my very earliest days of teaching! We…
 • 
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
46:34
Herbal Medicine in a Modern Medicine world with Western Herbalist 7Song
My guest this episode is 7Song, a renowned (humbly) western herbalist and teacher. I was his student many years ago when I took the 8 month program at…
 • 
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
47:36
Motherhood & Hunger with Lauren Frankfurt
This episode I'm joined by my long-time client and friend, Lauren Frankfurt. Lauren is a postpartum doula, a novice herbalist and a mother. On this…
 • 
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
1:14:02
Who is Wellness For with Fariha Roisin
On this episode I'm joined by author Fariha Roisin to discuss her book Who Is Wellness For. I could talk to Fariha for hours! She is an insightful…
 • 
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
37:06
viBe Theater: a legacy of voice
On today's episode I'm joined by Michelan LeMonier the co-executive director of viBe Theater Experience in Brooklyn NY. We discuss the power of art…
 • 
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
51:28
Ozempic or Life with author and journalist Virginia Heffernan
This episode I'm joined by my former long-time client and friend, the incredible journalist and author Virginia Heffernan. Virginia is the author of…
 • 
Cadence Dubus (she/her)
