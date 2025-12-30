First of all I am openly plagiarizing Kate Manne (who better to rip off?) who recently and succinctly explained (and here the plagiarism begins) an “ annoying change in Substack settings. If you’re getting this email, but didn’t get an email with my last post on stopping my students using AI this past semester, that’s likely because you have the Substack app and need to change the setting to get emails only, or get emails and app notifications (depending on your preference). Here are instructions on exactly how to do that. Otherwise, the app will skip emailing you at all, and prioritize sending you app notifications about my posts (which I personally find annoying and ended up turning off).

I co host Virtual Run Club with my colleague, Coach Rachel. We’ve been doing this program since 2020 and it is truly one of my favorite courses because we get to see such a huge rate of growth from beginning to end. Most coach calls start with people sharing that they either don’t own running shoes, or imagine they will never be able to run regularly but, ‘here they are’, anyway. Which is exactly our point. VRC is EXTREMELY beginner friendly.

You can basically hate running and happily be welcomed by us. We would actually love to have any and all who hate running. The purpose of the course is to disavow you of your preconceived ideas of what running is ‘supposed’ to be. We teach a very accessible approach with the goal of getting you running consistently WITHOUT injury - which is also the major sticking point for most self-described ‘not runners’.

But don’t just take my word for it! Coach Rachel has been on the pod numerous times and each conversation we’ve had is so inspiring. If you wanted to do a little Busy Body binge-listen, you’d get a heart warming glow-up of both of our own personal run journeys over the years. I myself, started out co-hosting VRC having not run more than 3 miles at a time since I was a teenager. Now I’m training for my 4th half-marathon and am registered for a crazy Alpine 20km race set in Transylvania this spring… because where else?? Coach Rachel is now an Ultra competitor which was definitely not on her 3 year plan…3 years ago. #inspired

Listen here, here and here

Virtual Run Club is on Early Bird sale right now! (I buried the lead!! D'oh!) Save $100 when you sign up THIS WEEK! We start running January 13th. It's truly a blast and YOU WILL surprise yourself. Give yourself the gift of learning to do an activity that will be free, easy to pack for, and possible to do almost everywhere, for the rest of your life.

Music by Rob Byrne, performed by the Wild Yaks.

Podcast produced by Brad at Trains Sound Studio.

Illustration by Azul Trejo