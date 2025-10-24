The Subtle Signs of Physical Over-Extension

Today I talk with Allison Yamamoto, sports nutritionist and founder of Koa Foundations Program about REDS - Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport which you may have never heard of but might already have! REDS is common in athletes but can easily happen to the average hobby runner and over worked fitness enthusiast. REDS has come up as part of many conversations here on Busy Body and I’m so glad to devote an entire episode to this important topic!

Allison was kind enough to extend a free stress relief resource to Busy Body listeners HERE

To connect with Allison find her on IG HERE

Or apply for her REDS Foundation program HERE

I also own a virtual fitness and wellness studio that is about to be 15 years old. Please check out my offerings…

For more info from my virtual fitness and wellness studio, Brooklyn Strength click ⬇️

get updates on offerings

I teach beginner strength and stability via The Self Paced Series as well as several restorative classes and workshops including Anti-Anxiety Cardio and Fascia Release™ all of which are designed to gently shift our bodies into balance without the ableist, fat shaming ‘sweat is fat crying’ mentality that infects so much of mainstream fitness.

Want to deep dive with me on YOUR unique issues? Get the accountability that private coaching creates? Join me for virtual one-to-one sessions, we’ll move together, relieving your pain, or talking about your needs and goals.

If you liked this conversation please rate, review and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts AND heart comment or share on this substack post! It helps spread the word and get this podcast and these wonderful conversations heard and seen.

Leave a comment

Music by Rob Byrne, performed by the Wild Yaks.

Podcast produced by Brad at Trains Sound Studio.

Illustrations by me

Share