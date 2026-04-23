The Art of Grief with Author, Susanna Crossman

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Todays Episode:

I'm so thrilled to share this episode with returning guest Susanna Crossman! If you missed our first conversation on her incredible memoir, Home is Where We Start, listen to it here. Since then, I've visited Susanna and her family in Brittany, become fast friends, and I'm delighted to share her newest book, a work of fiction, The Orange Notebooks. This is a powerful conversation on processing grief, love, and making space for these huge experiences in a world that has long since abandoned the communal rituals that used to contain them. Life does leave it’s mark on us, The Orange Notebooks beautifully describes this and leaves us battered but better for it.

You can read an extract of the book here: Electric Literature:



Order The Orange Notebooks in the US here

You can find more about Susanna, including her writing mentorship here

Follow her for more updates on her work and workshops on IG

Please take a moment to like, share or comment! Putting these episodes out takes many hours of effort and even a little ‘like’ heart lets me know you’re listening ❤️

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Music by Rob Byrne, performed by the Wild Yaks.

Podcast produced by Brad Parsons at Trains Sound Studio.

Illustration by Azul Trejo.