The Actual Colonization of our Bodies with Conor Heffernan

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Is our conception of modern Fitness really just a colonizers long game plan for everyone to look like an old British white man from the 1800s? It might be. Move over Goop an old timey British man already cornered the market. Join me for one of my favorite conversations yet. Do I say that about everyone? They’re all so great, but this book was everything I’m interested in, and more, which means, I hope it’s everything that you’re interested in. We touch on so many topics. We’re definitely going to have Conor back on. How did we only briefly touch on yoga’s rough lineage?.. because it would have been a three hour podcast if we had!

Listen to the episode, decolonize your body, and find your own personal reasons to work out! All this and more on today’s episode.

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Music by Rob Byrne, performed by the Wild Yaks.

Podcast produced by Brad Parsons at Trains Sound Studio.

Illustration by Azul Trejo.