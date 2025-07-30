This was such a thrilling insightful conversation! Join me as Laura Thomas helps to 'complicate simplistic food narratives for our overall peace' - I love that phrase! We discuss the societal and cultural influences on food choices and Laura's ultimate thorn, the hyper focus on ultra-processed foods in modern diets. As always, there is so much more to the story! Capitalism, domestic gender equality and politics all come into play on our plates.

Find Laura Thomas, PhD in Nutritional Sciences, registered nutritionist, and author of the newsletter "Can I Have Another Snack."

Her newsletter and podcast Here, IG here and her books here (apologies that the ‘zon was the only spot I could find selling them in the US).

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Laura Thomas and Her Work

02:51 Cultural Perspectives on Food: US vs UK

05:33 The Role of Mothers in Nutrition and Food Choices

11:42 The Burden of Food Work on Mothers

14:37 Ultra-Processed Foods: Definitions and Implications

29:34 The Societal Impact of Food Choices

44:20 Critical Thinking in Food Consumption

58:40 Conclusion and Future Conversations

Music by Rob Byrne, performed by the Wild Yaks.

Podcast produced by Brad at Trains Sound Studio.

Illustrations by Jackie Mendez and me



