If I was younger, less confident in my body, and knew less about how bodies work, this news would rock me. Ten-years-ago-me would probably have lost several days in a google spiral looking up questions like: how would these drugs affect my fitness? What would happen if I stopped taking them after losing whatever vanity weight my ten-year-ago-mind got rocked into thinking I should/could lose?…What risks would/could/should I take on, to finally have the sculpted thighs and snatched waist that my mind imagines (and these fancy shiny photos depict) that I might have with GLP-1s’ help?

This is EXACTLY the mind-spiral the marketing people behind Ro, the company Serena Williams has partnered with in a multiyear endorsement campaign, want people like me, people that regular GLP-1 marketing doesn’t reach to experience. People that, as my partner reflected, ‘aren’t thin but are also athletic’.

Don’t be fooled into folding this media blitz into similarly high-profile celebrities’ personal-weight-loss-stories come to light. This is a marketing campaign, timed to capitalize on our current social obsession with thinness, and blitzed right as the US Open, a major international tennis event is set to begin. This campaign opens a door that most of us are trying hard to press shut; the idea that all bodies, no matter the skill, the accomplishments, the personal or professional accolades, is potentially not good enough. Because if Serena, even Serena, needs a GLP-1…doesn’t every last one of us need it too?

“Ro’s CEO, Zach Reitano, was explicit about why she [Serena Williams] was chosen: precisely because some will say she doesn’t need GLP-1s. “That’s why she’s perfect for it,” he explained. In other words, the point of putting Williams in the ad is to normalize weight-loss drugs as lifestyle products for people who aren’t typical patients.” - Bryen Armen Graham, The Guardian

This media push purposefully positions a world-renowned celebrity athlete who’s body broke boundaries, who ruled her sport, who embodied unquestionably what powerful female athletes, what powerful female bodies could do, and says blatantly, despite ALL THAT, she needs the help only a miracle weight loss drug, conveniently accessed with Ro’s tele-health system, can provide.

"I trained at the highest level, ate a clean diet, pushed myself, and still, after having kids, my body just wouldn't respond. I realized it wasn't about willpower; it was biological. My body needed the GLP-1 and clinical support," said Williams. "I'm partnering with Ro because if I needed help as a top athlete doing everything at level 10, I know others are struggling too, and everyone deserves access to the treatment they need. This isn't a shortcut. It’s healthcare.’’

This carefully curated quote slots so many ambiguous semi-science, ‘wellness’-coded, tech-bro style bio hacking verbage into one sound bite that it could be lifted straight from a Huberman podcast: ‘it wasn’t about willpower, it was biological’. Plus the nods to societally sanctioned systemic-misogynistic fat-phobia, ‘after having my kids, my body wouldn’t respond…It’s healthcare.’ To whomever wrote it. Kudos. They did their homework. It’s got all the points that make it hard to argue with - what, you don’t want people to have access to healthcare?? It’s not a short cut - she did everything she could! And my favorite, after having kids the subtext is your body is broken, you need support. Are you going to say that mothers shouldn’t have support?? In the video ad Serena says “After kids, it’s the medicine my body needed.” Should we be trying to take away medicine that body’s ‘after kids’ need??

I’m not criticizing Serena for partnering with Ro. Crucially, her husband, millionaire and former founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, sits on the board of the company. She is a business woman and millionaire in her own right, currently valued at 300-350 million. They both invest in start-up companies. This sounds like a win-win for them as a business partnership. She is being paid for the sponsorship while the company he has stake in, makes money. Who knows if she even really uses the drug? At the end of the day, Serena Williams’ personal reasons, values, business decisions and how she presents herself are not up for discussion because we don’t actually know what all of those are, and what might be motivating her (like potentially relief from years of racist attacks on the size and appearance of her body). It’s also never a great idea to think you know things about people on the internet, case in point, someone recently commented on an IG story of mine to say my dog looked unhappy… and I was like hi, you’ve never met my dog, you are interpreting the facial expression of a dog you don’t know, in a photo of a dog you don’t know…etc etc. It rarely comes off gracefully.

But the message that we can do everything and still NEED to lose weight, that somehow it’s ‘health’ related or ‘heath’ care at all is a dangerous message no matter who is saying it and why. It’s harmful. It harms people. Women have been bludgeoned with this message long enough. It has robbed far too many of us of full lives, free bodies, joyful experiences, lives altogether. Eating disorders, diet pills, extreme weight fluctuations kill. Whether Serena agrees with the statement or not I don’t know and won’t suppose. But Ro does believe it and Ro is actively promoting a drug with dangerous side effects*, needed by people with actual health care needs, as a lifestyle option, akin to tanning, adjacent to giving up dairy, by using spokespeople who arguably ‘don’t need it’ in order to sell it. It, not being health, or support, or medicine, but thinness, just thinness. That’s the plug. People we never thought needed to be smaller, can be smaller and so you, a person who might also never have thought could get/be smaller can too. (for a price!)

There are a lot of us. Those who have spent our lives waffling in a middle ground of not skinny but not fat. Thin-privileged but also not able to fit into clothes off the rack with ease. Small in stature but who fear reaching our chair between closely placed café tables (my butt can clear a grouping of stemless wine glasses like a bandit entering an old timey bar, gun in hand). Not fat but just juicy enough to draw looks of disapproval, veiled comments, self-consciousness in thin-majority recreational activities, in my case the more similar than you’d think worlds of ballet and running.

I am secure enough in my appearance and quite happy with how my body performs (plus already struggle with digestive issues that the compounded effect of a GLP-1 would seem absolutely nightmarish) that risking losing the muscle that makes me strong, carries me through half marathons, helps me feel powerful and empowered in my daily life is not worth being able to fit into a smaller jeans size or FINALLY (because I’ve definitely lived a less full life without this) wear a jean mini skirt. (When you have a big butt and small waist, tight/non-stretch mini skirts immediately ride up to your rib cage and basically become cummerbunds.) With a GLP-1 I could finally wear a tight no-stretch jean skirt over my newly less round butt. Worth potential thyroid cancer? No.

Which brings me to a question: if a person is training at the highest level, eating ‘clean’ (we love that one, what does that mean?? I’m just going to assume it means she washes her veggies and sterilizes her cutting boards🤪…), pushing yourself (so doing your mandatory, your body doesn’t deserve rest, care, or kindness because visually it’s not what its supposed to be, pushing, that we all accept internally is a MUST when you are attempting to lose weight…) AND STILL - AFTER HAVING KIDS (just need to highlight that very key part of the puzzle) one’s body ‘just wouldn’t respond’ …ok two part question actually, if after doing all of this your body STILL isn’t ‘responding’..

Question part 1... what do we mean by respond? is it not losing body-fat? or are numbers on the scale not going down? are you retaining water because of hormones that may or may not be normal for you given your unique body and experience and given being two years out from pregnancy? Are you breast feeding? On hormonal birth control? How is this being measured? Scales, Dexa scans, calipers, jeans size? There are so many nuances and complexities to a body, what it is composed of, what it is doing in time and space in relation to how we treat it… what exactly is the non-response and how was response (a very usefully vague word when it comes to marketing..) being measured?

Except we know what the non-’response’ was. It was that her body was big. Bigger than she wanted it to be for whatever reason. The problem was bigness, which is also vague because it means it doesn’t matter if it is body fat or muscle, water weight or yesterdays brunch still digesting.. the problem is a body that is big that should be smaller.

Part 2 of my question: If you are doing all these things: training at a professional level (which means with pro support: top coaches, best gym equipment, nutritional experts etc etc), pushing yourself (let’s assume in the best light this means, truly being consistent and focused with real rest and recovery), and your body has given birth to two children in the past 8 years (her oldest was born in 2017, her youngest in 2023..) what should your body being doing? How should it be responding?

Should it appear NOT to be the body of a recently retired athlete, who gave birth two years ago?** Should a body be able to look and perform the way it did before giving birth to two babies? Before retiring from professional sports? Should a body be able to remain encased in amber? A relic, a regularly dusted piece of memorabilia from a time when we were younger, more resilient, more, literally, elastic? Should it? Because it sounds to me, like if a person is doing ALL THE THINGS and literally has top tier, professional support and still a person’s body appears to be that of an older than it was 3 years ago, post partum mother…then maybe that body shouldn’t. Maybe however that body is responding makes total sense and is exactly where it should be.

Maybe we don’t need to change our body with drugs that have dangerous and common side effects. Maybe we shouldn’t feel that our bodies must forever be the bodies of our younger potentially fitter, pre-baby pasts. Maybe we don’t need to do EVERYTHING we can, including take pharmaceuticals that could put our lives in danger, alter our metabolism, and risk long lasting nutritional deficit, to create a body that very naturally, belongs to our personal history. Maybe weight loss does not have to be a ‘lifestyle’. Maybe aging and appearing like your body has done and does the things it did and lives is not a ‘health’ problem.

Maybe if you have a baby your body looks like you had a baby because it did have a baby and that seems like a really normal effect of that experience.

Maybe if once we were young and more active and now we aren’t, that is just a thing that is true and our bodies don’t have to be living billboards, Demi Moore’s view from her character’s apartment in The Substance, to everything we hope to cling to and truly, can no longer be without extreme action.

I don’t despair that Serena has chosen to lose weight and make money. I despair that our culture creates an environment where this is encouraged and profitable. In 2018, peak body-positive movement, Serena launched an inclusively sized fashion line, S by Serena, that along with casual-hip clothing, also included active-wear, an arena still struggling to create inclusive sizing today. In a 2022 interview she said this of S by Serena "We just don't want to limit anyone. Everyone has an opportunity to look good no matter who you are, where you're from, what you look like or what your body is." S by Serena closed this year, as have many other size-inclusive brands. Body inclusivity is not as profitable as it once was. ‘Body-positive’ as a buzz word has been replaced by ‘body-neutrality’, the body beige of self-love catch phrases. Our newly reignited passion for thinness makes spaces and discourse where bodies of all shapes and sizes (which by default means all races and genders) are not just allowed as a minimum, but valued and centered less available, less accessible. Spaces also include the intangible space created by visible, celebrated, body diverse individuals.

Exactly ten years ago I was interviewed for a piece in the Irish Times entitled Have We Traded in Skinny For Strong And Stayed Just as Unhappy? Now we’re trading strong back for skinny. We’re never happy it seems.

I remember S by Serena. I remember how badass Serena looked wearing it on the courts. I know that her defiant visibility knitted connections in my brain; if she can be sexy, powerful, and glamorous, with muscular arms and thick legs, if she can go out and be bold, loud and proud, with a body that doesn’t ‘fit’, isn’t ‘small’ …could I? And if she has a body that is all the things that we’re supposed to think are bad, essentially bigness: big arms, big butt, big thighs, big waist… if she has those things and is literally a WORLD CHAMPION, WORLD I said WORLD, (It’s worth clicking here to read a list of her athletic achievements) a body that looks like hers not just visible but literally unbeatable, then could I/we take our body ‘acceptance’ one step further and instead of standing perilously between self-hate and self-accept (forget neutral), stand upright in DAMN I’M AMAZING!..?

Fortunately, I am not ten-years-ago me. I am secure in my body and I know how bodies work. I can confidently say that if I, or most anyone, took a GLP-1 to lose vanity weight, we would lose not just some body fat but a bunch of muscle too. The essence of GLP-1’s is a crash diet without the crash-hunger. One just eats WAY less, so much less that there is serious risk of becoming nutritionally deficient, losing bone mass, critical muscle tissue and creating long lasting damage to one’s metabolism. That is harmful. This is a harmful message and a deeply harmful campaign. It grasps at the last gasp of our body diversity. It comes not just for the very big but for the kinda husky, the stocky, the muscular, the big boned, the curvy, the thick. It packages becoming one thing; smaller, as healthcare, as inevitable, as our best option for feeling good and fitting in.

I’m sorry Serena Williams is lending her voice, her power, her legacy to this message, but I don’t condemn her. She has a long and layered history of turning criticism into cash, obstacles into fuel for record breaking victory. She has her own compass and I cannot guess at its’ north star. She has also suffered relentless racist misogynistic attack on her body for her entire life. If this affords her some relief, I’m glad for her. We all deserve peace. I’m just very sorry that with campaigns like this, the few in control will have more of it, and so many of us will capitulate to being, and having, less.

