Patience Becomes Trust

So pleased to have Coach Rachel on again to talk about running, the patience it takes to create a consistent running practice and the difference between being obsessed with metrics versus learning to trust our own bodies and journey. Very much the ethos of our Coaching Program, Virtual Run Club - now on Early Bird Sale till Oct 6th - We start Running October 13th!

Trusting our body comes with time and experience. In this episode we hear about the ten year journey that took Rachel from someone intimidated by marathons to logging so many she’s lost count. We share insights and some pretty astounding experiences from our recent running adventures. Rachel just came in 2nd overall and 1st in her age group (in her early 40’s 🔥) in her longest yet Ultra Race and I just came back from 5 days hiking and running the French Alps with the Wilder Running Retreat. Pretty epic! And pretty exhausting (for me at least)!

Spoiler alert age is not a barrier in stamina sports! I hope you’ll find this conversation as inspiring as I did! (I definitely went running right after recording - pretty irresistible after hearing Rachel’s journey!)

