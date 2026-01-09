I have never separated bodies from politics. And by that I mean, I do not understand how one could teach people’s bodies, as in, the vessels that they live in, that we live in, and not also address the world that we live in.

We don’t just have neutral lumps of meat, or puppets that our brains operate, or worse, clothing displays that we try to keep tidy, we have BUSY bodies. Very busy. Our bodies do millions and trillions of miraculous mechanics each day to keep us thinking we are we, and doing what we like to do, at the most basic; breathe, digest, pee and know the difference between standing versus laying down (an actually very complex set of wonders gives us that seemingly obvious info).

Our bodies also carry us through our day (even if our day is mostly sedentary as is the case for most of us in modern life, even ‘fit’ people like myself). Our bodies are the containers which literally contain our emotions, our fears, our exaltations. Without our bodies we wouldn’t be able to feel…anything. We wouldn’t know the thrilling whoosh of surprise, or the truly bursting feeling of joy. We wouldn’t feel the actual warmth that love elicits or the chill sensation that runs through our insides during fear and anxiety. Our bodies not only hold us up, our bodies are our capacity to feel the lives we live. Without them we would just be some sort of cloud like consciousness always in the midst of dispersing, thinning away like a fine mist on the horizon.

It might sound appealing to you to only be a cloud of thoughts. Feeling is not pleasant these days. In 2016-2020, I was able to keep up with the news and hold space for it in my classes. I had mental capacity to turn my thoughts and feelings into instagram posts, words of solidarity and encouragement in my teaching. I could see on the faces of my clients the imprint of the news horrors and felt capable of creating space and place, every class and session; a balm for our bodies. I used to post more of my thoughts about the news on social media, in newsletters. I used to be more vocal. I used to not be overwhelmed by every headline, I used to not be so bogged down in my own personal, internal, response.

Events like this call for each and every one of us to drop everything we are doing and fight for justice for Renee Good. Just as I feel we should to get Abortion rights protected at the Federal level again, just as I feel we should in order to end the genocide in Palestine, just as I feel we should to end climate change, racism, poverty, wars.. all the ills that plague the species of humans and the planet we are mainly pests upon. I also know that very few of us, myself included, have the capacity (be it mental, physical, emotional or logistical) to lay everything down in order to protect and defend what is most precious to protect and defend. Which feels insane, which makes me feel insane.

I am a small player in a very large stage. I don’t think every doctor has the mental, physical and emotional capacity to work for Medecins Sans Frontieres even though every one of them should. Shouldn’t they? But not all of them could stitch up a person riddled with wounds out in a field with no anesthesia available… not all of us could put our bodies between innocent people and Federal murderers holding guns. I’m not even 100% certain I could punch a Nazi.. though I would be happy to give it a try…

I don’t separate bodies from politics because politics does not separate from bodies. I keep thinking of Renee Good’s blood spattered all over her car. Her vehicle. A safe space where we keep silly things like old melted lip balm, scratched sunglasses, a wrapper from a quickly eaten snack stuffed into the door pocket, or the minutia of life in society; a parking ticket folded behind the sunshade, a national parks entry card stored in the console. Her body ended all its busyness there. All its feelings, all her feelings. Cruelly and pointlessly. I keep thinking of her 6 year old. I keep thinking of the person or people who are tasked with telling that child its mother is dead and not only dead but murdered. I keep thinking of all the things those people are feeling. Of everything that little 6 year old body is feeling, has to hold now, has to hold in or push out, has to process like a great and deep ocean held in a too tiny vessel for such immensity.

I keep thinking of her poetry. Besides just having the dignity of being a human, a woman, and a person who created and mothered another human, Renee Good was also a prize winning poet. Here is a section of that award winning poem:

i repeated & scribbled until it picked its way & stagnated somewhere i can’t point to anymore, maybe my gut— maybe there in-between my pancreas & large intestine is the piddly brook of my soul. it’s the ruler by which i reduce all things now; hard-edged & splintering from knowledge that used to sit, a cloth against fevered forehead. read the full poem here

I didn’t run today. I didn’t ‘workout’ whatever that is supposed to mean. I walked a lot. I walked along the tide of my shoreline here in Coney Island. I watched people be people, including an old woman sitting cross legged in the middle of a flock of sea gulls, a huge manual camera held to her face. I saw for a moment the sunlight she was attempting to capture as it turned their white feathers gold.

I watched my dogs run ahead of me with the glee of those who are not burdened by existentialism. Who’s lives do exist only in the immediate. Who feel nothing but joy on the sand, the warmth of this strangely spring like January afternoon. Who are happy when they are happy and sad when they are sad and sleepy when they are sleepy and running when they run and I walked behind them until my eyes finally noticed the smoothness of the waves rolling beside us; the softness of the water as it splayed the grand finale of its crest. I felt the pull in my own body to feel something different. The sensation I’ve come to recognize and trust as a kind of deep internal yes/no lever. It switched to yes. It is not a feeling I go against anymore, though I made my own piddly protestations, but I have more work to do, but the dogs might not behave, but maybe that person is walking this way, I was already in the process of taking off the few layers I had on; I stripped to nothing. I splashed into the water with my mammalian legs and my ill-equipped-for-aquatic-life feet, and just before I hurried myself to submersion I saw the sun warm my own soft skin, turning it gold right before I dropped under the smooth gray-blue surface of the sea.

When I teach I teach people what makes their bodies, and how their bodies work, and I teach them why we do things, and why we don’t do other things (which I think is the essence of being a teacher and yet so few teachers do this). I teach people the difference between forcing ourselves and encouraging new capacity. I teach people how to feel. I ask them what things feel like in their bodies. I ask myself what I feel in my body. I ask myself to be still enough to listen to my body and articulate with the inarticulate words of the english language, of the human language, as best I can, the things that I feel.

Renee Good no longer has a body. Her brook of a soul is somewhere else, I hope, close to her child. Her death sits also in my body and affects it and me. The grief of her child does too. My body is no longer separate from what is left of hers. I believe it is also not separate from her soul or my soul from hers. The spatter of her blood over the interior of her car is also a part of me now. The loss of her is also folded into the other losses my body holds, that my body processes, that I digest over and over like stones that roll in the gullet of a bird, like the gnarled pearls that twirl on the bodies of fresh water oysters, like leaden weights which make me heavier but which I also lift up.

