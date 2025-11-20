Joy as integral to resistance and revolution

Before I get to the latest episode of Busy Body - News! I’m teaching my signature workshop: Fascia Release™ VIRTUALLY this Saturday Nov 22nd - you can join FROM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD - just in time to de-stress you before the holiday season officially begins!

If you’ve never engaged with my physical fitness work Enjoy this Free 15 minute preview - you need a foam roller to fully enjoy ❤️

Fascia Release™ is a guided self-massage workshop created by me! from many many and ongoing years of study on structural anatomy and how our bodies work so that we may feel better in them. Fascia Release™ decreases chronic tension, pain and gently re-aligns joints and tissue to give you more ease, mobility, pain and injury relief and prevention! I hope you can join me this weekend.

If you can’t attend live you get 7 days recording access with sign up or join the membership and get full archive access to all past workshops PLUS mini Fascia Release™ modules focused on shoulders, low back, even TMJ and jaw relief, for when you need targeted release on your own time!

On this episode of Busy Body I got to dive deep on issues that are close to my heart with Writer, Speaker, Activist, Chrissy King. We discuss the commercialization of Body Positivity, the power and importance of Joy in relation to healing body image and even touch on recent celebrity weight-loss stories. We manage to go deep and laugh a lot throughout this conversation, which I think is a testament to us both! I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.



Purchase Chrissy’s book HERE

Find her courses HERE

Connect with her on social media HERE

Subscribe to her fantastic Substack The Body Liberation Collective HERE



