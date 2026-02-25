Honoring your ABC's with professional runner, author, Lauren Fleshman

Busy Body is now on Patreon! If you’ve been a long time listener, please consider supporting the pod! Your support will help me be able to put more episodes out more regularly. Or upgrade your subscription on substack! Subscribing helps me know people are out there, they listen, read and care! It also means I’m able to devote more time to these projects.

I’m teaching my signature Fascia Release™ workshop virtually this Thursday 6PM-7:15 EST. If you sign up you also get the recording. This workshop is designed to relieve chronically tight aches and pains and increase mobility and range of motion pretty much right away (it’s a crowd please!). You need a foam roller of any length and massage ball to enjoy it. It’s all bodies, abilities friendly though you do need to be able to be on the floor comfortably. You can check out a free sample here.

I'm thrilled to have Lauren Fleshman on the pod today (wooo!) Lauren Fleshman is one of the most highly decorated professional runners in the US. She is also an award winning author. Her book, Good For A Girl, was a life changer for me. I had the supreme joy of joining one of her WILDER retreats this fall in the French Alps (!) where she led us as we ran, wrote and surpassed ourselves every day. Today we talk about running, women in sports, the multitude of pressures that come with athletics, and Lauren drops some amazing coach thoughts on how to handle it all. I hope you get as much out of this conversation as I did!



Please remember to like, comment, share and subscribe wherever you get your pods it really makes an impact on getting this pod to new listeners! (plus it means a lot to me to see people are out there!)



You can buy Lauren's book HERE

Connect with her HERE

See more of her work and retreats HERE



We also referenced Christine Yu, and her book Up To Speed, and my conversation with Christine on THIS EPISODE . It's a great conversation on the inequality of sports equipment with a notable story nude cycling in order to best understand saddle needs!

Share



Busy Body is now on PATREON!

Please join us there if you are a regular listener. New sign ups get a pack of stickers hand sent by me AND there are new tiers including 'unfiltered' conversations. I hope you'll join me there!



Music by Rob Byrne, performed by the Wild Yaks.

Podcast produced by Brad Parsons at Trains Sound Studio.

Illustration by Azul Trejo.

Leave a comment